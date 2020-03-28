Clear

Make a Home Made Barometer

Here's another easy science/weather project your kids can do right at home.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, we are in an interesting part of the year.

With kids home from school, everyone needs ways to keep them learning.

A fun way is with science weather experiments!

I’m going to show you another easy one.

It’s how you can make a barometer.

A barometer shows high and low pressure.

Usually with high pressure, we see more calm weather.

With low pressure, we see more active weather.

Here’s what you’ll need.

A glass jar, a spool and pencil, or something steady to hold the pencil in place.

A balloon, straw, a card with your markings on it, along with tape, and finally a needle or toothpick.

First cut and stretch the balloon over the top of the jar.

Then glue the straw to the top of the balloon.

From there, attach your toothpick or needle to the other end of the straw.

Next, attach your pencil into the spool, and then tape your card to the pencil.

Again, this is where a spool comes in handy, but you can use whatever holds it steady.

When the air pressure is lower, the balloon should expand and point down toward low pressure.

When the pressure is high, the balloon should suck in, pointing higher up to high pressure.

Again, this is something you can see results with this weekend.

We have some potential severe weather coming in.

So make your barometer, and tune into storm team 10 for the latest updates!

Image

How to make a barometer at home

Image

VCSC Kindergarten registration moving online

Image

COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Image

Business to offer lunch to first responders

Image

Nativity scene for happiness

Image

Man crashes truck into home

Image

Rules for visiting parks, what's open

Image

Kroger still hiring

Image

Dining rooms struggling

Image

Wabash Valley, state, national and worldwide case numbers

