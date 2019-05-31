FONTANENT, Ind. (WTHI) - Some say one of the best things about a small town is how tight the community is.
In Fontanent, Indiana...we found people going above and beyond to help each other.
Tucked away in that small community is a special organization called F.A.C.T., and the man behind the group.
Joe Cooper found a way to help his neighbors in need...but he told us, he isn't the only one making it happen.
Find out why Joe, and as he calls them, his girls, are this month's Make a Difference Award winner.
Click play on the video for the story.
Make a Different: Joe Cooper and the F.A.C.T. organization
Organization received big donation
Local organization asking for volunteers
