Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Make a Difference: Teaching kids how to defend against bullies

Studies suggest bullying may be the leading cause of low self-esteem in children.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 5:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Studies suggest bullying may be the leading cause of low self-esteem in children.

There's a man in Brazil, Indiana volunteering his time to help build that confidence back up.

That's what made Jason Frazier October's Make a Difference winner.

He teaches kids martial arts focusing on non-violent self-defense techniques.

Click play on the video to see his story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

Image

City Council members question jail zoning at International Paper

Image

Danny Tanoos' attorneys file to dismiss charges

Image

9th Annual Spooktacular 5k, Sponsored by Oblong Children's Christian Home

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Chilly north breeze. High: 59°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life