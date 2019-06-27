Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - On the outside, the Lord's Warehouse is an unassuming building in Monroe City. But on the inside, there are big things happening.

Lord's Warehouse Director and Make a Difference award winner Tammy Bosecker says, "You know we have several people that come in. When you think about having forty-five families come in you know on an average on a week. That's a lot of people."

Providing clothes and food for people in need in the community.

Bosecker says, "It's wonderful. It's kind of like when you come in here if you don't have peace when you walk in this building you have peace because the presence of the lord is here."

You could say that the presence of Bosecker's mother, pastor Jan Utt, is also felt at the warehouse.

Bosecker explains, "It was just a vision that the Lord gave her, that she wanted to help the community."

That was almost thirty-five years ago. Bosecker worked alongside her mother, learning lessons of giving and love. But when her mom passed away three years ago she took those lessons and kept the warehouse going.

Bosecker explains, "She was such a kind loving woman and giving of herself all the time. And my father was even the same way. Volunteered for everything did a lot of stuff. So I really believe that was ingrained in me by them to carry on their work."

And she's carrying it on well.

Juli Peach says, "The shelves are empty like they are now and they'll get filled and Tammy won't stress out about it. Because she knows somehow they'll get filled. Be it a food drive from a school, or donations from a church, or a family coming in with a case of Hamburger Helper. Whatever. She helps everybody. She'll give you the shirt off her back. She helps no questions asked."

Carrying on a legacy of family and faith.