Make a Difference: Rosemary Farris

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many would call Rosemary Farris of Terre Haute an 'Angel put on this earth.'
Over the last 25 years, she has fostered more than 400 children, making her home a safe haven day or night for police to drop off children in an emergency situation.
That's why Rosemary is December's Make a Difference Award winner.
Click play on the video to see her story.
