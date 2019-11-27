Make a Difference: Rhonda Bedwell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We all know the importance of touch.

That firm handshake makes a good first impression on a job interview. The soft feel of a puppy's fur that makes you smile. The loving arm wrapped around you in a time of sorrow.

Touch is a lifeline for those with dementia. That's why a Terre Haute woman works hard to create handmade gifts of touch to help local seniors.

That's why Rhonda Bedwell is this month's Make a Difference Award winner.

About every three weeks, you'll find Rhonda at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute. She has a basket full of gifts for the seniors in the dementia unit.

