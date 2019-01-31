Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some say that during the worst of times...the best comes out in people.

We see that often in the Wabash Valley.

When tragedy strikes many of you turn to help those impacted.

This month's Make a Difference winner is from Farmersburg. She helped raise tens of thousands of dollars in honor of three teenage boys that lost their lives way too soon.

Those three teenagers are Kegan Ennen, Thomas Jaroscak, and Tyson Boyll.

Click play on the video to see why Heather Taylor has earned this month's Make a Difference.