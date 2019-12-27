Clear

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

Katy Snow makes and sells pies - with the money going to an organization she came up with called Katy's Kids. That money helps kids who might go without have something special under the Christmas tree.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Every month - we bring you the story of an unsung hero in our community. Someone who is selflessly making a difference in the lives of others in the Wabash Valley.

Rarely though is one of our winners a child. This month, however, we have the story of a 10-year-old.

While most kids her age are playing video games or doing something on their phones - you'll find 10-year-old Katy Snow in the kitchen.

She's busy making apple pies. Dozens of them. With the help of her mom, grandma, and little sister Darcy - they’ll churn out 30 pies in three hours.

They are made fresh and then sold for $20 per pie.

All of the money goes to an organization Katy came up with - Katy's Kids. It's mission? To help children less fortunate.

"I really realized that all the kids couldn't have presents and like...really have a Christmas and have a Christmas dinner and all that. So I wanted to provide that for kids," Katy told us.

Katy is done selling pies for the year - but you can donate to help buy toys for next year. Just stop by any Terre Haute Savings Bank location and tell them you would like to donate to Katy's Kids.

Click play on the video to see her story.

