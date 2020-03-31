TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Continuing with our weather experiments, it's actually really easy to make your own thermometer!

Here’s what you need.

A clear bottle, preferably the size of a 2 liter bottle.

Red food coloring, some clay or play doh, a clear straw, tape, and an index card.

When you set this all up, it will look something like this.

The clay or play dog seals the bottle and holds your straw in place.

When you fill your bottle with water, don’t fill it up all the way, only about 80%.

Finally make sure your straw is long enough to go at least halfway into the bottle, but not all the way.

Put your red food coloring into the water.

As your temperature goes up, the water should too.

As it goes down, so will the water.

Finally, on your index card, use an actual thermometer to make your degree marks.

That way, it's as accurate as possible.

This is just another way your kids can keep learning during this time when they aren’t in school.