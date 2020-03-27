Make A Home Made Rain Gauge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With many kids out of school for the foreseeable future, they'll be doing school work at home.

One easy, fun way to keep them involved is by doing science experiments.

A rain gauge is fairly easy to make, and you can see results as soon as this weekend.

First, you'll need a 2 liter bottle, 6 inches of tape, a ruler, and a marker.

Cut the top of the bottle off, and flip it upside down in the bottom of the bottle to act as a funnel.

Then take your tape, and put it right by your ruler to give you measurements from zero to six inches.

Next, put an inch of water in the bottle to keep it from falling over.

Finally, align your tape with the top of the water level, and put outside.

The Storm Team will have more home science experiments for you in the next week!