Make a Difference: Manna from Seven

If you’d like to make a donation, please make your check payable to Manna from Seven and mail to the group’s treasurer, Mike Cahill.

Mike Cahill

9730 Conner Ct.

Terre Haute, IN 47802

If you’d like to volunteer with Manna from Seven, please call or text Susan Seitz at 812-243-4241

They can be found every Friday at the Terre Haute city bus station at 8th and Cherry Streets. We serve from 12:15-1:15. All are welcome.

If you would like to sponsor a food drive…here is a list of suggested items to donate.

Hearty soups

Boxed potatoes

Canned chicken or tuna

Canned vegetables

Spaghetti sauce

Pasta

Peanut butter

Rice and noodle sides

Canned pasta

Boxed cereal

Canned beans

Cream of mushroom soup

Cream of chicken soup

Heavy duty shopping bags

Toiletries

Gently used clothing and bedding

Shoes (especially men’s size 11 and up)

Socks