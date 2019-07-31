Clear

Make A Difference: Manna from Seven

They can be found every Friday at the Terre Haute city bus station at 8th and Cherry Streets.

If you’d like to make a donation, please make your check payable to Manna from Seven and mail to the group’s treasurer, Mike Cahill.
Mike Cahill
9730 Conner Ct.
Terre Haute, IN 47802

If you’d like to volunteer with Manna from Seven, please call or text Susan Seitz at 812-243-4241

We serve from 12:15-1:15. All are welcome.

If you would like to sponsor a food drive…here is a list of suggested items to donate.

Hearty soups
Boxed potatoes
Canned chicken or tuna
Canned vegetables
Spaghetti sauce
Pasta
Peanut butter
Rice and noodle sides
Canned pasta
Boxed cereal
Canned beans
Cream of mushroom soup
Cream of chicken soup

Heavy duty shopping bags
Toiletries
Gently used clothing and bedding
Shoes (especially men’s size 11 and up)
Socks

