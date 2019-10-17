Major milestone reached in Rose-Hulman construction project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major milestone has been reached for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's new academic building.

On Thursday, crews raised and attached a steel beam to complete the highest point of the project.

There was a ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

Students and faculty were able to sign the steel section earlier this week.

Construction started over the summer. It will feature a collaborative workspace, classrooms, and more.

It is expected to be finished for the 2021 school year.