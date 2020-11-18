Major changes made to part of the downtown convention center project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's been a major change to plans for a hotel that will be part of the downtown convention center project.

The Courtyard by Marriott once had plans to be built at 8th and Cherry Streets will now be built at 7th and Wabash.

The three-story hotel will be built on top of a parking garage. That parking garage will be either two or three stories tall. There will be retail space on the ground level.

To make this happen, the Capital Improvement Board passed a resolution on Tuesday morning. The resolution transferred the ownership of 7th and Wabash to the City Redevelopment Commission.

The commission will meet on Wednesday afternoon. That's when it is expected to accept the property.