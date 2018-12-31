Major Wabash Valley road projects in 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone uses roads to get from Point A to Point B. When a road project is underway, it can be a major inconvenience. Several roads and structures re-opened in 2018, which granted drivers some relief.

A few bigger ones really stick out for having an impact on Wabash Valley motorists. After thousands of man hours, millions of dollars, motorists can now move more freely throughout the viewing area.

#1: Lyford "Y" into a "T"

The first major project impacted motorists in Parke, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.

We’re talking about the re-vamping of the 3-way intersection in Lyford.

The intersection had been in a “Y” formation for years.

However, many complained that setup made conditions dangerous for motorists.

The intersection was re-worked into a “T” formation controlled by stop signs.

Work started on the intersection in July, and wrapped at the end of September.

#2: Terre Haute Sinkhole

September 12th was a shocking day, especially for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

That’s as a massive, 20-foot-deep sinkhole suddenly appeared at the intersection of 4th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.

A Fire Department truck was driving over the area when the hole opened up.

City Engineers say old sewer lines under the road were to blame for the collapse.

The road was closed for more than a week while the sinkhole was filled and the street paved.

#3: Washington's 15th Street Bridge

This next project in Southern Indiana has a history dating back to 1995.

That’s when the 15th Street Bridge in Washington, Indiana was hit by a railcar and damaged.

The bridge had deteriorated for decades and almost became unusable.

Construction on the bridge started in March, and earlier this month there was a ribbon cutting held to re-open the structure.

The project's budget was roughly $2.6 million dollars.

#4: Margaret Avenue Overpass Project

Lastly, nobody knows the struggle of trains better than Terre Haute residents.

So, when the city broke ground on the Margaret Avenue rail overpass project in April 2017, everyone was excited!

It was obviously an inconvenience for motorists for months, but hey, good things come to those who wait.

In early December, Hautian drivers were finally able to celebrate.

That's with the opening of the overpass that stretches from 14th to 25th Streets.

Construction workers will put the finishing touches on the overpass in the Spring of 2019.

Beyond 2018

One of the bigger projects Terre Haute residents can look forward to is another railroad overpass in the city.

Officials say it will be located at the intersection of 13th Street and 8th Avenue.

Work is slated to start in 2020.

The city of Terre Haute will be posting about ongoing paving projects in 2019 online. Check this link for when they start adding to the page.