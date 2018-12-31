Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Major Wabash Valley road projects in 2018

When a road project is underway, it can be a major inconvenience. Several roads and structures re-opened in 2018, which granted drivers some relief.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 1:21 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 1:35 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Everyone uses roads to get from Point A to Point B. When a road project is underway, it can be a major inconvenience. Several roads and structures re-opened in 2018, which granted drivers some relief.

A few bigger ones really stick out for having an impact on Wabash Valley motorists. After thousands of man hours, millions of dollars, motorists can now move more freely throughout the viewing area.

#1: Lyford "Y" into a "T"

The first major project impacted motorists in Parke, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.
We’re talking about the re-vamping of the 3-way intersection in Lyford.
The intersection had been in a “Y” formation for years.
However, many complained that setup made conditions dangerous for motorists.
The intersection was re-worked into a “T” formation controlled by stop signs.
Work started on the intersection in July, and wrapped at the end of September.

#2: Terre Haute Sinkhole

September 12th was a shocking day, especially for the Terre Haute Fire Department.
That’s as a massive, 20-foot-deep sinkhole suddenly appeared at the intersection of 4th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.
A Fire Department truck was driving over the area when the hole opened up.
City Engineers say old sewer lines under the road were to blame for the collapse.
The road was closed for more than a week while the sinkhole was filled and the street paved.

#3: Washington's 15th Street Bridge

This next project in Southern Indiana has a history dating back to 1995.
That’s when the 15th Street Bridge in Washington, Indiana was hit by a railcar and damaged.
The bridge had deteriorated for decades and almost became unusable.
Construction on the bridge started in March, and earlier this month there was a ribbon cutting held to re-open the structure.
The project's budget was roughly $2.6 million dollars.

#4: Margaret Avenue Overpass Project

Lastly, nobody knows the struggle of trains better than Terre Haute residents.
So, when the city broke ground on the Margaret Avenue rail overpass project in April 2017, everyone was excited!
It was obviously an inconvenience for motorists for months, but hey, good things come to those who wait.
In early December, Hautian drivers were finally able to celebrate.
That's with the opening of the overpass that stretches from 14th to 25th Streets.
Construction workers will put the finishing touches on the overpass in the Spring of 2019.

Beyond 2018

One of the bigger projects Terre Haute residents can look forward to is another railroad overpass in the city.
Officials say it will be located at the intersection of 13th Street and 8th Avenue.
Work is slated to start in 2020.

The city of Terre Haute will be posting about ongoing paving projects in 2019 online. Check this link for when they start adding to the page.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain and warmer air moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Services set for Sullivan County teens

Image

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

All You Need to Know

Image

Funeral services announced for young crash victim

Image

Bomb threat causes evacuation of Illinois store

Image

2 arrested for Saratoga Tavern burglary

Image

New IL law aims to protect pets

Image

Widespread heavy rain, windy. High: 52°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

THCM New Year's Noon celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak