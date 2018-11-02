Major Terre Haute intersection to close this weekend, for a month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a major road closure starting in Terre Haute this weekend.
The entire intersection at 25th and Margaret Streets will be closed starting early Sunday morning.
It will be closed for the entire month of November.
Crews will work to reconstruct the intersection.
You will need to use 19th, Leeland, and Professional Streets as a detour.
