Main street project moves forward in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Work during the winter focused on a bridge along with the first phase of work. That work has now nearly completed.

The next task at hand is to lay the first layer of asphalt. Once that layer is complete city engineer John Sprague says much of the work will speed up.

The stretch of roadway is the main stretch for many students who go to Vincennes Lincoln high school. Sprague says the roadway is planned to be open for the beginning of the school year.

Sprague explains, "We're still going to have restrictions. The jobs not going to be done. We still may have intermittent closures. You know depending on what kind of work has to be done on the sides of the roads. We don't want to put the workers in danger. But the main goal is to get bus traffic, am and pm, going through that way."

Phase two is the next stage of the project. That project is contracted through the Indiana Department of Transportation. Phase two is expected to begin in early January 2022.

Sprague says, "We have our preliminary field check coming up at the end of June I believe. So phase two is moving along and we just signed contracts for phase three design with Lochmueller group."