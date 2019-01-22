Main Street project ahead of schedule

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Things were quiet Tuesday morning along Main street. For months the stretch of road has been bustling with construction.

Vincennes city engineer John Sprague says, "We're finally starting to slow up a bit. The bridge construction has been delayed a little bit. But it's not a critical path item so that's not affecting the completion date."

Sanitation issues caused delays to bridge work. However, according to Sprague that's been the only hiccup this winter season.

Sprague says, "They have, I would say, between ninety-five and one hundred percent of the storm sewer installed. So that was a good process."

Crews had planned to only have half of that step completed by the winter slow down. A mild start to the winter help crews get the storm sewer done. However as winter sets in work most likely will have to wait.

Sprague says, "The storm sewer is almost complete. The next thing to do after that is the underdrain and your subgrade treatment. And the subgrade treatment is very weather dependent."

Subgrade is essentially the road's foundation. Meaning it is important to get the temperatures right before putting it together.

Sprague explains, "We have to be able to do dirty work and get stuff down to subgrade. Which you can't do in the winter time. So we're going to have to wait til everything is thawed out and stays thawed out."

Official completion date is set for September. However, Sprague says crews hope to have the road open to traffic before then.

Sprague says, "We want to have the road open to traffic by the time school starts which is early August."