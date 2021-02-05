One local neighborhood in Terre Haute celebrated their Mail Carrier on Mail Carrier Appreciation Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Through rain or snow, sleet or hail, mail carriers never stop doing their job, even in a global pandemic. One Terre Haute neighborhood shares their appreciation for their local mailman, Dale Marshall.

"It is amazing to me that they would think of a mail carrier like that," Marshall said.

Day in and day out Marshall does his job with a smile on his face, bringing joy to his neighborhood. This why the community knew he deserved something special.

"Through snow and sleet and all of that, it is true it is really what they do," Andrew Brandt, local resident, said. They're in the weather every day and we just want to show that we appreciate them."

The residents of Lincolnshire and Woodshire in Terre Haute came together on a community Facebook page to find a special way to honor Marshall's hard work. The residents gave him several gift cards to local businesses in the area.

"It is always a good feeling to know that people look at you and appreciate you," Marshall said. "And it just motivates you to do your best."

Especially with the pandemic, many people are relying on their mail carriers now more than ever. The United States Postal Service recorded an increase of over one billion packages in the last year. Many postmen and women, like Dale, are working extra hours to keep up.

"They have just been swamped and I know they are working very long hours," Brandt said.

Taking the time to honor Marshall's hard work, is priceless. He says it is one of his favorite memories from nearly 30 years of work.