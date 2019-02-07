Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion

A local man filed a lawsuit in Madison County against the abortion clinic and others he said helped end his girlfriend's pregnancy even though he begged her to keep the baby.

"I'm here for the men who actually want to have their baby," Ryan Magers, who's suing the abortion clinic and others, said.

It's been nearly two years since Magers' girlfriend aborted their baby.

"It was just like my whole world fell apart," Magers said.

Mager's filed a lawsuit in Madison County on Wednesday suing Alabama Women's Center, their employees and the pharmaceutical company who makes the medication used in an abortion.

"I believe every child from conception is a baby and deserves to live," Magers said.

Dalton Johnson owns the Alabama Women's Center and wasn't aware of the lawsuit when we talked to him, but he did offer some insight into abortion procedures.

The suit says the baby was aborted at six weeks. Johnson said at that point in the pregnancy, a woman can choose how she wants to end her pregnancy, either by medication or surgery.

"I just tried to plead with her and plead with her and just talk to her about it and see what I could do, but in the end, there was nothing I could do to change her mind," Magers said.

Even though it's too late for him to stop his girlfriend's abortion, Magers said he wants to give a voice to other would-be dads who find themselves in the same spot.

"Even though there's nothing I can do for the situation I was in, there is something I can do for the future situations for other people," Magers said.

Magers' attorney, Brent Helms, told WAAY 31 he isn't aware of any case in the state like this one, and he thinks the case even has potential to create lasting legal precedent.

