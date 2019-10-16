Clear

Carrying on the legacy of Madi Moore through Madi's Hope Foundation

Madi’s Hope Foundation is a dream that Madi Moore had before she passed away. Her family said she always wanted to give back to others. Through the work of Madi’s Hope Foundation, Tera Orman and her husband, Gregg, hope to do just that.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – For those who knew Madi Moore, they said that despite all she went through, she never lost hope.

You may be familiar with Madi’s story. The Linton-Stockton student died from Graft vs. Host disease just a few months ago.

“The only thing we know to do is just to carry out her visions and dreams, and that makes us feel close to her and makes us feel like we’re fulfilling her vision, and doing the things that she wanted to do to help other kids,” Tera Orman said.

Tera told News 10 that she would like to see the foundation reach people not just in the local community, but around the world, too. The family is asking the community to consider donating to the foundation. All of the proceeds to the foundation will support children in need and allow the family to give back to the community. This year, the foundation will be recognizing seniors from 20 different high schools in the community with the “Live like Madi” award.

“This is a way we can give back to all of the schools that reached out to us. We have, I believe, 20 schools on our list at this point. We want to just show our thank you for their love that they’ve shown us,” Tera Orman said.

A softball tournament is taking place on October 19-20 at the FOP field in Linton. It’s part of Madi’s Hope Halloween Bash. All of the proceeds from the event will support Madi’s Hope Foundation.

You can find more information about the foundation here.

