Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

Linton-Stockton High School has placed a shadow box near the entrance of the gymnasium featuring Madi Moore’s volleyball jersey.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 6:28 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Madi Moore was an active student at Linton-Stockton High School.

Madi would have been a senior this year. She passed away in July after battling graft vs. host disease. During her time at Linton-Stockton, she was a member of the Linton-Stockton Rifle Corp, and she played volleyball with the Lady Miners.

The volleyball team is carrying on her legacy this season. Madi’s photo hangs amongst the senior banners in the gym. The team proposed creating a shadow box in her honor. Madi’s family told News 10 that volleyball was one of her greatest passions.

“Volleyball was everything to her,” Tara Orman, Madi’s mother, said.

LINK | COMMUNITY MOURNS THE LOSS OF MADI MOORE

Even as she fought for her life, volleyball remained on her mind.

“She wanted to get back to play for her senior year,” Orman said. “That was her goal. I watched her exercise and do all sorts of rehabilitation exercises at home and at the hospital. When things took a turn to the worst, we knew that she wouldn’t be able to play, but her goal still was to support her team.”

A shadow box is now on display featuring Madi’s jersey and photos that her grandfather, Terri Smith, captured.

“It’s a beautiful tribute to her,” Orman said.

Orman and her husband, Gregg, hope it will keep Madi’s legacy alive.

“It’s something that the kids can look at as they walk down the halls, and remember her,” Orman said.

Gregg Orman, Madi’s father, said the character she displayed on the court is something we can all learn from.

“When anything would happen at the hospital, she would always step up,” Gregg Orman said. “She never complained once about doctors, nurses, anything.”

Tara and Gregg Orman are now in the process of establishing Madi’s Hope Foundation. 

