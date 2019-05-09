Clear

MYSTERY MEAT

The Cincinnati Enquirer once recounted one of the strangest weather events on record.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

On March 3, 1876, witnesses reported that it rained MEAT from the sky! The shower lasted about 10 minutes and reportedly rained down tiny strips of “meat”. Even the respected magazine Scientific American reported the bizarre event. Some reports said a few brave souls sampled the “meat from heaven”, but no reputable study was ever conducted. To this day, the “meat shower” of Olympia, Kentucky in 1876 remains one of the great unanswered questions in all of weather history.

