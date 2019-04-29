Clear

MOND’S DAY

This week, I’m featuring the origin of the names of the days of our week.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 7:50 PM
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

This week, I’m featuring the origin of the names of the days of our week. Monday is ancient times was dedicated to the Moon. In Greek, it was called. “Selene”. In English, “Moon”. In Saxon, it was called, “Mond’s Day”. As it has come down to us in English, we know this day as Monday. It was originally named to honor the Moon in ancient times, a practice we rarely acknowledge today. This is not astrology in the technical sense, but a lesson in understanding where the names of the days of the week originate.

