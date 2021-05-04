MISSING PERSON: Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 36-year-old Jessica Nascimbene

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing person.

The sheriff's office is searching for 36-year-old Jessica Nascimbene. She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Nascimbene is 5 feet five inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She was last seen leaving Walmart on Terre Haute's southside on April 29.

Nascimbene was driving a blue Nissan car, but police say she's also been known to drive a black Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information on her location, call the sheriff's office at 812-462-3226.