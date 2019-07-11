Clear

Lyford Residents Cleaning Up After Wednesday's Storm

"By the time I entered that room to look out the window a tree had fallen through our house" Urbain says.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

LYFORD, Ind. (WTHI) - Lyford resident Jordan Urbain was home by himself when a strong storm moved through Parke County Wednesday night.

He says he heard a loud noise and went to the window to investigate.

"By the time I entered that room to look out the window a tree had fallen through our house," Urbain says.

He says once the tree was on top the house the storm continued to dump rain and produce strong winds now into his home.

"I mean it was loud. I can't describe it. I've never experienced anything like it before. Definitely really freaky. Lots of water. It looks like someone opened a fire hydrant in our ceiling" Urbain says.

Now Urbain is scouting out the damage to his house and working to clean up what he can. He has removed the tree from the top of his home. He says when the tree fell it could have damaged the home further if not for the chimney.

"Our chimney stopped most of the force so it just put a hole through our roof. I could see a tree standing in the room but it is able to be rebuilt" Urbain says.

Unfortunately, Urbain says he was already planning on removing the tree in the next couple of weeks.

"There were a couple of other trees we were planning on getting rid of and it just beat us to the punch," Urbain says.

Urbain says the torrential rain flooded areas of his property making it hard to reach his home during the storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
A PLEASANT NIGHT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin at WTHI

Image

Many items up for grabs during St. Ben's silent auction

Image

Pets and dealing with the heat

Image

Lyford Residents Cleaning Up After Wednesday's Storm

Image

City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool

Image

Sullivan County man arrested, accused of abducting, severely beating another man with a hatchet

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

School bus shortages

Image

Peach Truck makes pit stop in Terre Haute

Image

Several organizations receive grants to continue their work in the arts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way