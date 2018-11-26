Oblong boutique supplies clothes to those in need

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Rows and rows of clothesline the aisles of Lydia's Closet.

Boutique owner Diann Bomer says, "We try to have everything sorted so that we have our ladies sizes. They range from extra small to extra large."

The boutique is the brainchild of Diann Bomer.

Bomer explains, "I literally had a dream one night that we had bought property and people were coming to get clothes. The sign said 'Lydia's Closet'. I got up the next morning told my husband and he said 'well that's what we need to do then.'"

Lydia's closet has been open for a year. Clothing at the store comes from community donations. The outpouring of support has been so great that Lydia's Closet has expanded four times.

Bomer says, "We've just been very blessed. I like to say that God provides and we distribute."

Over 6,000 pieces of clothing are available to those in need. For Bomer that need goes beyond what is given away at the closet.

Bomer explains, "Everyone deserves dignity and respect. And that's what we try to do here as well is to provide that. So that they feel loved and accepted."

Dignity and respect are built into the boutique's layout. Clothes are hung and displayed much like any other for-profit organization. All to provide a welcoming place for people who need it.

Bomer explains, "I was a teacher for 31 years and I retired from teaching I guess to do this. And it ranks right up there as being one of the most rewarding things I think that I've ever done."

For more information: Click Here