May is Lupus Awareness Month - here's how one Terre Haute native lives with the disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute native is fighting lupus, and she's also helping others along the way.

The month of May is Lupus Awareness Month.

Five million people around the world suffer from the auto-immune disease lupus, 1.5 million in the United States, and 36,000 Hoosiers.

News 10 sat down with a Terre Haute native. We learned how she is turning her battle with lupus into being a voice for others.

Emilee Hunt, 24, was diagnosed with lupus at the age of 16 while she was still in high school.

"We couldn't figure out what was going on so doctor appointment after doctor appointment and a bunch of testing we finally figured out that I had lupus we kinda knew I was going to have an auto-immune illness because I have a circulation disease called Raynaud's which is a sister disease of lupus," says Hunt.

Now she's turned to a life of advocacy helping out others who are going through the same thing.

"The other thing that is just kinda new for me is my own research. I didn't like to research before, but now I've found that it really helps me research getting the knowledge that I need that way I can keep myself educated because the whole idea is to educated other people," says Hunt.

La Toija Snodgrass is the Chief Executive Officer at the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana chapter. She says lupus disease comes with a lot of misconceptions.

"Some people do not believe that it is life-threatening and it certainly can be because it is such a vast spectrum disease. People can go from symptoms that are manageable all the way being completely debilitated," says Snodgrass.

What was only supposed to be a two-week quarantine, turned into a couple of months with worry from the pandemic.

Hunt knew she still had to be active in her community. All to support those going through the same thing.

"For me personally at some point, I had to decide like do I want to keep staying inside or do I want to try other things that I can do other hobbies I can get out and about. So once I kind of switched my mindset it helped me," says Hunt.

The Lupus Foundation of America Indiana chapter is holding a virtual walk coming up on August 30th. Learn more here.