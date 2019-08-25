TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A person in Illinois who developed a respiratory illness linked to vaping has died.
The number of possible cases in Illinois has grown from 12 to 22.
The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday 193 potential cases of lung disease from vaping.
These cases come from 22 states including Indiana and Illinois.
This number has grown from a report on Wednesday where 153 cases in 16 states were reported.
Respiratory Therapist Jimmy McKanna says using a Juul will impact your lungs.
"People are starting to find out that inflammation is being caused down there and it's actually showing up on people, and they are turning into patients and they are ending up on ventilators," said McKanna.
He warns that Juuling may not seem as harmful as smoking but once that damage is done to your lungs, it can't be undone.
Related Content
- Lung disease linked to vaping in 22 states
- More than 120 cases of lung disease in 15 states could be linked to vaping
- First death in US from lung illness linked to vaping reported in Illinois
- CDC: 11 Hoosiers with history of vaping have lung illnesses
- 8 Wisconsin teens hospitalized with severe lung damage due to vaping, doctors suspect
- Your dog's food may be linked to canine heart disease
- Deer in 24 states infected with chronic wasting disease
- Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 98 people sick in 22 states
- Cases of mysterious paralyzing illness reported in 22 states
- Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained