Lung disease linked to vaping in 22 states

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A person in Illinois who developed a respiratory illness linked to vaping has died.

The number of possible cases in Illinois has grown from 12 to 22.

The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday 193 potential cases of lung disease from vaping.

These cases come from 22 states including Indiana and Illinois.

This number has grown from a report on Wednesday where 153 cases in 16 states were reported.

Respiratory Therapist Jimmy McKanna says using a Juul will impact your lungs.

"People are starting to find out that inflammation is being caused down there and it's actually showing up on people, and they are turning into patients and they are ending up on ventilators," said McKanna.

He warns that Juuling may not seem as harmful as smoking but once that damage is done to your lungs, it can't be undone.