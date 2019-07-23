'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is encouraging small business support.

The Chamber hosts what it calls 'Lunch Mobs.'

Chamber members and community leaders meet and talk about what's going on.

On Tuesday, they were at Wise Pies.

It is a way to help local restaurants gain some exposure.

You can support Wise Pies...and other local restaurants by taking part in Taste Terre Haute.

