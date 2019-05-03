Lugar funeral to be held May 15 at Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The funeral for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.
The Lugar Center in Washington announced the funeral arrangements Friday. It says Lugar served as a lay elder at the north side Indianapolis church.
The six-term senator died Sunday at age 87.
Lugar will lie in state in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda for 24 hours beginning at noon May 14, after which the Rotunda will be open for those who wish to pay their respects. The public is welcome until sunset on May 14 and 8-11a.m. on May 15. The Lugar family will greet callers from 2-7 p.m. on May 14.
The center says the funeral will be streamed live online, with details announced later.
