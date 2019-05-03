Clear

Lugar funeral to be held May 15 at Indianapolis church

The funeral for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The funeral for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar will be held at 1 p.m. May 15 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.

The Lugar Center in Washington announced the funeral arrangements Friday. It says Lugar served as a lay elder at the north side Indianapolis church.

The six-term senator died Sunday at age 87.

Lugar will lie in state in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda for 24 hours beginning at noon May 14, after which the Rotunda will be open for those who wish to pay their respects. The public is welcome until sunset on May 14 and 8-11a.m. on May 15. The Lugar family will greet callers from 2-7 p.m. on May 14.

The center says the funeral will be streamed live online, with details announced later.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Cloudy, with Rain Toward Morning
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 5-3

Image

Fighting the stigma of mental illness

Image

Work continues on Clinton bridge

Image

Students attend mock court in Vigo County

Image

Cleanup Terre Haute event set for Saturday

Image

Business a total loss after massive fire

Image

Honoring a local hero at Crane

Image

Indiana State Police memorial

Image

Ending the stigma linked to mental health

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says