Lucy Luck settlement offer listed on Indiana Gaming Commission meeting agenda, just two days ahead of expected Vigo Co. casino decision

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a development involving the future Vigo County casino.

On Wednesday, News 10 received information about an Indiana Gaming Commission public meeting on November 15.

Lucy Luck Gaming is one of the items on the agenda. More specifically, it says, "Settlement Offer made pursuant 68IAC 7-1-15(a)."

How did we get here?

In June, News 10 reported the Indiana Gaming Commission denied Lucy Luck's request to renew its gaming license for Vigo County. In doing that, the application process reopened.

The commission, at the time, said Lucy Luck did not have an executive team in place to run the casino. The commission also said casino operations were not fully funded.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is the chairman of Lucy Luck. Both Gibson and a lawyer for Lucy Luck refuted those claims.

Hard Rock (and the other companies applying)

Gibson's Lucy Luck planned on a Hard Rock branded casino for Vigo County, but with the application process reopened - Hard Rock was one of four companies that applied.

The new Hard Rock proposal is not tied to Lucy Luck.

On November 17, the gaming commission is expected to select one of four proposals for Terre Haute's casino. The companies applying are Hard Rock, Full House Resorts, Churchill Downs, and Premier Gaming.

Learn more about the four proposals here.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more developments as they become available.