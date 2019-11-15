Lt. Gov. Crouch visits Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visited Sullivan County on Friday.

She sat down with Mayor Clint Lamb, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and Indiana Housing and Community Development for a roundtable discussion.

Topics included Sullivan’s success in securing multiple state-funded grants, workforce housing, and broadband development.

"You are proof here in Sullivan to the rest of the state that they too can accomplish that if they work together, and they partner together, and they have strong leadership. That they can also get that grant money and have those kinds of improvements," Crouch said.

Sullivan's recent grants will help improve infrastructure and quality of life.