Loyalty day parade is back

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Brazil held their Loyalty day parade earlier!

The event centered around people re-affirming their alligence to the country.

They haven't had their annual parade for the past couple years due to COVID and weather.

The V.F.W was happy to be able to put on the event this year.

"It feels great to be able to come out and support the community, and show that were all still part of one and not divided and that we can support this community by being ourselves and having a good time," says commander Jill Gilbert.

President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed May 1st in 1955 the first observance of Loyalty day.