Loyal Veterans Battalion working on house for veterans in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Members of a local veterans group are dedicating their time and tools to help other veterans who are struggling.

They're turning a worn-down house into a home where veterans can get back on their feet.

The groups plan to make it a temporary home for veterans who are down on their luck.

They knocked down the walls and tour up the floorboards.

The house will have multiple bedrooms, a large living room and a kitchen.

Veterans will be able to stay here for six months to a year.

People of all ages where here to help including Frank Higgins.

He told News 10 he's out working because it's a responsibility to take care of anyone in need.

"I'm not complaining because I am doing it for a good cause and helping fellow friends and some of them are family. They've done all they can so them coming back here is our way of repaying it to them," said Higgins.

Those behind the project said they hope the house finished within the next three months.