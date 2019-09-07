Clear

Loyal Veterans Battalion working on house for veterans in need

A local group wants to help veterans by putting the nail to the board.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Members of a local veterans group are dedicating their time and tools to help other veterans who are struggling.

They're turning a worn-down house into a home where veterans can get back on their feet.

The groups plan to make it a temporary home for veterans who are down on their luck.

They knocked down the walls and tour up the floorboards.

The house will have multiple bedrooms, a large living room and a kitchen.

Veterans will be able to stay here for six months to a year.

People of all ages where here to help including Frank Higgins.

He told News 10 he's out working because it's a responsibility to take care of anyone in need.

"I'm not complaining because I am doing it for a good cause and helping fellow friends and some of them are family. They've done all they can so them coming back here is our way of repaying it to them," said Higgins. 

Those behind the project said they hope the house finished within the next three months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

Image

Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

Image

Hunger Bust Fun Run

Image

Suicide Awareness Ride

Image

Heroes Day at Farmer's Market

Image

Warrior Ride

Image

Group renovates home for struggling veterans

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen