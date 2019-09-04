Loyal Veterans Battalion set to open a house to help other veterans in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local veterans group is working on a house for their brothers and sisters in need.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion planted their sign for the house on Wednesday.

It is a big deal for the group as they start this project.

The house will be available for veterans to live in for up to one year.

The group says the transition back to civilian life isn't always smooth.

This house will connect them with resources to adjust.

"A lot of our veterans are semi-lost when they come out, and we want to give veterans an opportunity to get acclimated back into the civilian world," Mike Egy said.

Several organizations and business are helping with the renovations.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion says at this point, monetary donations are the best way to help.

