Loyal Veterans Battalion reopens its doors to serve those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that serves veterans re-opened its doors.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet has been closed since February due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, volunteers welcomed veterans back inside to get the items they need.

The closet offers clothing and other sanitary items homeless veterans may need to get by.

News 10 spoke with the coordinator of the group Mike Egy.

He said several people who typically stop in for a few items frequently have been in dire need since the closet closed.

Egy said he and other volunteers are thankful they can once again offer important services, especially during this difficult time.

"We do this for the community. For the people that are both housed, under employed. Especially now, when nobdody is working. You know, a lot of people have been laid off, and we're here to help," said Egy.

The clothing closet is open on the second Saturday of each month.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, you can contact the Loyal Veterans Battalion on Facebook.