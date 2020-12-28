Loyal Veterans Battalion needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's no surprise that many people have found themselves needing extra help this year. Organizations are lending a helping hand as much as they can But they still need your help. Especially as the weather gets colder.

The Terre Haute Loyal Veterans Battalion has a clothing closet. It's designed to help out the homeless in Vigo County, homeless veterans, and those in need.

This year that closet has had to adapt in order to keep helping people. Michael Egy, an administrative coordinator for the Loyal Veterans Battalion, told News 10 that there are more than 150 homeless veterans and more than 300 homeless people here in Vigo County alone.

He said this year they've seen something very different, and it's changed the way they operate.

Egy said, "But, we've seen an increase in new people coming to the clothing closet. Which said that there is now a greater need out there. And it's probably due to the covid-19 pandemic."

One change that was made to keep everyone safe is you now have to wait outside to receive your items. You can no longer walk through the closet.

Egy told us right now, they are in need of specific kinds of clothes to keep homeless veterans warm.

He said, "But if you think about what time of year it is, those are the type of clothes that we need. So right now, we're looking for winter clothes."

Egy told News 10 that he can't wait for people to come inside the closet again, but until then he's happy to help however he can.

He said, "There's a lot of resources available to our veterans, but they don't know where they are, or how to go about getting them. So we like to think that we have become a resource center for just that, for information."

But despite all the hardships with the pandemic, Egy said this year the LVB found a way to adapt and overcome.

He said without the support of the community none of their projects and goals this year would have been possible.

Egy told us this year the LBV completed a transitional house for veterans. The house is designed for a veteran to live in for a year completely free of charge. That will help the veteran transition from active duty to civilian life.

He said another house was also donated to them to be turned into a transitional home. That project will begin in May.

Egy told us they just recently received a very unlikely donation that touched his heart. He said the LBV received three grave plots.

Egy said, "I never thought of it, and it's probably one of the more unique donations we received. But, it's just an incredible gift. "

Egy said the LBV is always taking donations, especially the clothing closet. To donate to the clothing closet you can go there on the third Wednesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Or, you can contact them via Facebook. Click here to be directed to the page.