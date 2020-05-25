Loyal Veterans Battalion gives back to community’s homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Holidays often leave people with nowhere to go for meals. The Loyal Veterans Battalion decided to step up and fill that void on Memorial Day.

“The LVB decided that it would be a good thing to show our respect for our fallen to come out and help feed our most vulnerable,” Admin Coordinator for the LVB Michael Egy said, “That would be the people living on the street.”

From one o'clock to two o'clock Monday afternoon, the Loyal Veterans Battalion sat right outside the Vigo County Public Library. They were giving meals and water away to our community’s homeless. Egy says when they pulled up at 12:45 to get things set up, there were already nearly 30 people waiting.

The LVB was giving away MRE’s or meals ready to eat. They have a five-year shelf life, they only need water to heat up, and each person was given two for the day. Egy says they also gave each person as many bottles of water as they needed. He says he wouldn’t want to spend his Memorial Day any other way.

“That’s what we’re here for, you know? We’re here to support, feed, clothe and comfort our homeless veterans and the needy of Vigo County,” Egy said, “We believe that by doing this we can improve our lives by helping others.”

The LVB also made stops at Fairbanks Park along with some other populous homeless locations.

Egy says he was thrilled that this event lined up on Memorial Day. He says it is a perfect representation of the whole idea of sacrifice.

“As a veteran, and in respect of those who have fallen, we took an oath to protect every man, woman, and child of this country,” Egy concluded, “This is the way we feel that we can pay back and honor those men and women.”