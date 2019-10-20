Loyal Veteran's Battalion collects more than 2,000 lbs in food drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Loyal Veteran's Battalion collected 2,160 pounds of donations on during an annual food drive Saturday.
Volunteers told us it was a major success! Mike Igy said this will fill the food pantry for the next year.
He and others said they are thankful for the endless support from the community.
