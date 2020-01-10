Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet set to open Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Loyal Veterans Batallion Clothing Closet in Terre Haute will be open on Saturday.

Anyone in need is welcome. The Clothing Closet has resources to completely dress someone.

There are also blankets, candles, and toiletries available.

The Clothing Closet served around 700 people last year - with over 100 of those people being veterans.

Mike Egy with the Loyal Veterans Battalion said food items will be available as well.

It's located at 1000 South 14th Street in Terre Haute.