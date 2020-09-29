Loyal Veterans Battalion House in Terre Haute nearing completion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A transitional home for veterans is nearing completion.

On Tuesday, crews were working at the Loyal Veterans Batallion House. People were landscaping and installing heat and air systems.

The house is located on Chestnut Street in Terre Haute. Veterans can live at the home for a year time-period as they get on their feet.

Volunteers say a lot of local businesses have helped transform the house.

"It's a really good cause. I can't stress enough. It's a very good cause, and that's why I'm donating my time," John Fox, a Union Carpenter volunteer told us.

Anyone can volunteer their time. Learn more about helping here.