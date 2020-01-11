Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet opens its doors to help those in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley group is working to make sure homeless veterans are staying warm this winter.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet opened Saturday afternoon.

Anyone in need of clothes, shoes, blankets and even hygiene products were able to stop by and grab what they need.

"We have a heart for the homeless out there, you know we don't understand their situations a lot of times, but that's not up to us. We're still to provide whatever we can that they need to stay healthy and warm," said Tommy South.

The clothing closet offers this outreach program once a month.

It's located at 1000 S. 14th Street in Terre Haute.