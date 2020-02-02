Clear

Transitional veterans house accepting applications

The Loyal Veterans Battalion is looking for veterans to live in the new transitional home.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A housing facility in Terre Haute helping homeless veterans is now accepting applications for residents.

Members have been hard at work on weekends to get the house ready.

When it's finished, it'll be a temporary home for veterans who just need a hand up.

Residents can stay with a spouse, or significant other from six months to a year.

Veterans will get help with budgeting, education and career development.

Rent is free, but residents will be expected to pay for utlities.

"Maybe they're MOS and didn't qualify them for any civilian job. Maybe they've been struggling with some PTSD. Maybe they've just had a lack of direction. This is where we feel the Loyal Veterans Battalion can really step up and assist this person helping them get their life back in order and on track," said Mike Egy.

To learn more, or apply, you can head to the Loyal Veterans Battalion's Facebook page and contact Mike Egy.

