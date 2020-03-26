Clear

Lowe's in Terre Haute donates supplies to local nursing homes and hospitals

Lowe's in Terre Haute has put together care packages for area nursing homes.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 5:45 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home improvement store is helping keep things clean amid this pandemic.

The boxes include bleach, paper towels, spray bottles, and gloves.

These items will help with basic cleaning in the facilities.

The donation goes along with the 'Lowe's Heroes' service campaign.

One of the department supervisors helping says he hopes this will go a long way.

"Being able to do this in this, in this time, whenever the world is crazy. It has made me feel so much better. It brings me so much joy that we as a store will be able to bring so much joy to this community," Thomas Rice told us.

Lowe's also donated hand-sanitizer to the Terre Haute hospitals. The store hopes to do much more outreach.

