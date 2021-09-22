Low vaccination rates among the Black population in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, one demographic in particular is seeing very low vaccination rates.

Just over 1,800 Black people are fully vaccinated in Vigo County. That's compared to more than 40,000 white people. This is according to the Indiana State Health Departments COVID-19 dashboard. Now, members of the NAACP are trying to combat these alarming stats.

If you take a look at the dashboard, black men ages 25 through 34 are only 10% fully vaccinated. Black men aged 35-39 have the lowest percent across the board... with only 9% fully vaccinated. Slyvester Edwards is the President of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP. He explains why he thinks black men are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

"You know we found out that there's a couple of reasons one is fear and I can understand there fear the other would be misinformation, it could be from social media, it could be from a friend."

Edwards says he got the vaccination to help show other black people that it was fine to do so. He adds not only does the local NAACP support it but the national chapter as well.

"They have carefully monitored everything including the trials and they enthusiastically had Black and brown people to be a part of the trial."

Even though numbers are looking low, he says he won't stop encouraging the black population to get the vaccine.

"I have some more panel discussions town hall meetings get with the churches even if we have to get with them individually or collectively."

Click here to see the latest demographics.