Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was low voter turnout in Vigo County, but nevertheless, the results are in from the 2019 Primary Election. News 10 told you the low turnout came as a shock to election officials.

Election officials say municipal elections do tend to have fewer votes than countywide elections.

According to the Vigo County clerk's website, 37,805 people registered to vote in Vigo County. 4,855 votes were cast. What this means is 12.84 percent of registered voters participated in the 2019 Primary Election.

Fewer races on the ballots are what election officials say does have something to do with this low turnout. But, officials say they expect to see a bigger turnout for the November election.

Martha Crossen, the City Council Representative from District 6, says she's pleased people came out to vote, but she says she wishes the number would have been bigger.

"I think that the local elections are really often the most important elections because it's the place where people are most likely to be affected directly," Crossen said. "This really is the place where you can make a difference in your day to day life by electing people who are going to look out for your community and for your interests."

Brad Newman, the Vigo County Clerk, had his own opinion about why the turnout was low.

"I expected a larger voter turnout," Newman said."There seemed to be a group of people that's very vocal about change and government. This kind of tells me we're doing alright. The majority of the primary election is Vigo County and Terre Haute. It looks like people are 'OK' with how things are going. Otherwise, we would have had more people turn out."

The general election will be on November 3.