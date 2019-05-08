Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

It was low voter turnout in Vigo County, but nevertheless, the results are in from the 2019 Primary Election. News 10 told you the low turnout came as a shock to election officials.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It was low voter turnout in Vigo County, but nevertheless, the results are in from the 2019 Primary Election. News 10 told you the low turnout came as a shock to election officials. 

Election officials say municipal elections do tend to have fewer votes than countywide elections. 

According to the Vigo County clerk's website, 37,805 people registered to vote in Vigo County. 4,855 votes were cast. What this means is 12.84 percent of registered voters participated in the 2019 Primary Election.

Fewer races on the ballots are what election officials say does have something to do with this low turnout. But, officials say they expect to see a bigger turnout for the November election. 

Martha Crossen, the City Council Representative from District 6, says she's pleased people came out to vote, but she says she wishes the number would have been bigger. 

"I think that the local elections are really often the most important elections because it's the place where people are most likely to be affected directly," Crossen said. "This really is the place where you can make a difference in your day to day life by electing people who are going to look out for your community and for your interests."

Brad Newman, the Vigo County Clerk, had his own opinion about why the turnout was low.

"I expected a larger voter turnout," Newman said."There seemed to be a group of people that's very vocal about change and government. This kind of tells me we're doing alright. The majority of the primary election is Vigo County and Terre Haute. It looks like people are 'OK' with how things are going. Otherwise, we would have had more people turn out."

The general election will be on November 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Partly sunny and warm, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election officials surprised by low voter turnout

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, warmer and becoming windy. High: 80°

Image

Kyle Kraemer

Image

Faith Frye

Image

THS tennis

Image

THN Softball

Image

Sullivan baseball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017