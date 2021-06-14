Clear

Low-income Americans can now register for expanded child tax credit

Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 6:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Low-income American families who don't typically file tax returns can now register to receive the enhanced child tax credit, which will start going out next month.

The Internal Revenue Service unveiled a sign-up tool on its website Monday that will allow users to provide the necessary information about their households and, if they choose, about their bank accounts so the agency can directly deposit the funds.

Filers can also use the tool to register for the $1,400 stimulus check that Congress approved in March, as well as claim the prior two relief payments. A similar online form existed last year to allow low-income Americans to receive the first round of stimulus checks from the March 2020 rescue package.

The beefed-up child tax credit could cut child poverty by more than half, lifting more than 5 million kids out of poverty, according to experts. But that depends greatly on reaching the poorest families who don't usually submit tax returns. More than 3 million children live in households that could be at risk of missing out, according to separate estimates from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Propel, which runs an app used by a quarter of food stamp recipients.

Most households don't have to do anything to get the child tax credit since the IRS already has their 2020 or 2019 returns. Roughly 39 million households, covering 88% of children, will start receiving the monthly payments on July 15.

Eligible parents will get $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 for each one ages 6 to 17. The payments, which will run through the end of the year, will provide families with half the enhanced credit. They can claim the other half on their 2021 tax returns next year.

A second portal, which will be available in coming weeks, will allow families to opt out of receiving the advanced monthly payments, instead collecting the entire expanded credit at tax time. It will also let people check on the status of their monthly payments and update their information.

And the IRS will provide a tool to help families determine whether they qualify for the monthly payments.

Read more: Here's what you need to know about the new stimulus child tax credit

Sending more money to families for 2021
The enhanced credit, which is only in place for 2021, stems from the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

It gives families up to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18. This is up from the existing credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17. The enhanced portion of the credit will be available for single parents with annual incomes up to $75,000, heads of households earning $112,500 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.

The package also makes the tax credit fully refundable so that more low-income parents can take advantage of it. Until now, it has only been partially refundable -- leaving more than 20 million children unable to get the full credit because their families' incomes are too low.

Lawmakers also wanted to make it easier for parents to use the funds to cover their expenses during the year so they are providing half of the enhanced credit in monthly payments.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing the Biden administration to make the beefed up credit permanent, but President Joe Biden's American Families Plan would only continue the increased payments through 2025. The plan would make the credit fully refundable permanently.

The provision is projected to cost roughly $110 billion a year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Military Musem to honor Vietnam veterans this weekend

Image

A local shelter is getting the funds they need to keep their doors open

Image

Terre Haute businesses honored for American flag display

Image

Knox County woman speaks out following her mother's death

Image

Local production company to begin work on last film

Image

Terre Haute man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home

Image

Boy Scouts work to clean up Terre Haute neighborhood as part of Eagles project

Image

How long will this heat continue? Kevin has the details

Image

Terre Haute Day comes early to honor Juneteenth

Image

Officials to unveil planned changes to the airport during Tuesday meeting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387513

Reported Deaths: 25481
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55585010423
DuPage923091318
Will768761028
Lake683051010
Kane59383803
Winnebago34053500
Madison30897526
McHenry29174293
St. Clair28265519
Peoria23439339
Champaign21088153
Sangamon19071237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17210304
Rock Island15239328
Kankakee14532216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12766249
Macon10979211
DeKalb10099121
Vermilion9990141
Adams8654126
Williamson7567134
Whiteside7195174
Boone682976
Ogle620483
Grundy598578
Clinton578791
Coles5760100
Knox5639153
Jackson509865
Henry507270
Livingston489691
Woodford481582
Stephenson481485
Macoupin478288
Effingham476372
Franklin454578
Marion4511117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416087
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette321955
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Clark183633
Warren183648
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180031
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116218
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7266
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749097

Reported Deaths: 13745
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030271775
Lake554211006
Allen41613691
St. Joseph36933564
Hamilton36505416
Elkhart29347459
Tippecanoe22849225
Vanderburgh22540400
Porter19313325
Johnson18386387
Hendricks17583317
Clark13190193
Madison13111344
Vigo12602253
LaPorte12385221
Monroe12152175
Delaware10947197
Howard10250225
Kosciusko9609119
Hancock8541144
Bartholomew8158157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7763180
Grant7227179
Wayne7154201
Boone6911103
Morgan6735141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6205116
Cass5989108
Henry5893108
Dearborn588878
Noble579786
Jackson508374
Shelby500697
Lawrence4727121
Gibson444093
Harrison440473
Clinton439855
DeKalb438585
Montgomery433890
Whitley405642
Huntington402181
Steuben398659
Miami392568
Jasper386254
Knox375690
Putnam371860
Wabash360583
Ripley346470
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White329753
Daviess3028100
Wells294881
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284664
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269855
Clay265448
Randolph244683
Washington244534
Jennings235149
Spencer234131
Starke227558
Fountain218347
Sullivan213943
Owen210858
Fulton201542
Jay200832
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175626
Vermillion173544
Franklin170135
Tipton165746
Parke148916
Pike137934
Blackford136032
Pulaski120047
Newton112636
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton100814
Martin91415
Warren83515
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0421