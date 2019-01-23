Clear

Low gas prices are good for your wallet but how good are they for America in the long run?

The price of gas has been up and down the past few months. What does that mean for America’s economy?

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) — Most people love to see the price of gas drop.

“I prefer it when it’s down and usually I try to but it when it’s down,” Hester Morris, who was pumping gas in Terre Haute said.

She said seeing prices below $2 is a sight for sore eyes.

But, for some when gas prices drop more money gets taken out of their pocket.

“Folks who are most harmed by low oil prices in the United States are those that work in the oil fields,” Robert Guell, Economics Professor at Indiana State University said.

He said about 70 years ago America would have wanted lower oil prices because we were only buying it from other countries. Now, we’re selling it too.

Meaning when the price of oil goes down America loses more money and more people lose their jobs.

“Me and my gas guzzler vehicle that I own are really quite happy with $1.88 gas,” Guell said. “Somebody who’s putting bread on the table as a result of their job in the oil fields, not so much.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS Girls

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Gas prices and the economy

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling