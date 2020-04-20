Low demand drives down the cost of gas; here's a look at local prices

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We are seeing lower gas prices right now locally and across the country.

There's a growing supply with lower demand as people stay home due to COVID-19.

The average price in Indiana is $1.48 per gallon. That's down by about $1.37 from a year ago.

In Illinois, prices are higher than Indiana...but still down significantly from a year ago.

The average price there is $1.84.

Analysts say the cost of crude hasn't been this low since 2002. They predict the cost of gas will keep dropping.

