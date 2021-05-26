Low-cost spay and neuter clinic set for Thursday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a low-cost spay and neuter clinic happening on Thursday.

It's through the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society and Public Vet. There are no residency restrictions.

You can take house cats or trapped feral cats. The clinic aims to prevent over-population that may put more cats in local shelters.

The clinic is happening at the community building on the Vermillion County Fairground.

Check-in is at 8:30 am. Other services like microchipping and shots will also be available for a fee.

